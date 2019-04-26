Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share of $3.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $14.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $19.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.71.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $251,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $933,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,530. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

