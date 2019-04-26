James Hambro & Partners Cuts Position in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises 0.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total transaction of $229,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,030 shares of company stock worth $25,461,465. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Shares of COO opened at $282.72 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $221.50 and a 52 week high of $302.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/james-hambro-partners-cuts-position-in-cooper-companies-inc-coo.html.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.