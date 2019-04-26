J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,423. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $125.98 and a 12-month high of $162.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

