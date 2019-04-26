iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,791. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $209.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/ishares-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-ijt-shares-sold-by-first-merchants-corp.html.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.