iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,791. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $209.28.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
