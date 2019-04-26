iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Stake Lessened by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,699,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 204,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $55.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

