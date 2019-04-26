Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $162.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $164.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/ishares-russell-1000-etf-iwb-holdings-lowered-by-brand-asset-management-group-inc.html.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.