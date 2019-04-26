iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Holdings Lifted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,485,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,696,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,615,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,323,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,441 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 740,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 661,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 219,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,030. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

