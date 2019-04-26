iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Stake Increased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,128,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,126,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126,605 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,828,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,683,000 after buying an additional 3,942,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,271.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 1,097,786 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,299,000 after purchasing an additional 890,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,954.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,259,000 after purchasing an additional 609,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,645. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

