iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Lessened by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $79.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

