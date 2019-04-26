Iron Mountain (IRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.32-2.48 EPS.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $32.32. 1,990,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,675,369.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,252.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,263 shares of company stock worth $3,588,658 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

