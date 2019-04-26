Investors Sell Shares of Aramark (ARMK) on Strength (ARMK)

Traders sold shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on strength during trading on Friday. $10.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.66 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Aramark had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Aramark traded up $0.24 for the day and closed at $31.04

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Get Aramark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $99,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aramark by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 226,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aramark by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/investors-sell-shares-of-aramark-armk-on-strength-armk.html.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.