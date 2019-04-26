Investors Research Corp Takes Position in NCR Co. (NCR)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NCR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in NCR by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in NCR by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.94. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $136,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $855,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $47,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,380 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Research Corp Takes Position in NCR Co. (NCR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/investors-research-corp-takes-position-in-ncr-co-ncr.html.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.