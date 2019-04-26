Investors Buy United Parcel Service (UPS) on Weakness After Earnings Miss

Investors purchased shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on weakness during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. $127.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.09 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, United Parcel Service had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. United Parcel Service traded down ($1.18) for the day and closed at $103.95The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.41.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 298,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,629.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 59,523 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,836,000 after buying an additional 112,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy United Parcel Service (UPS) on Weakness After Earnings Miss” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/investors-buy-united-parcel-service-ups-on-weakness-after-earnings-miss.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.