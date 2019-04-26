Investors Buy Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $104.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $78.32 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $91.58

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1756 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

