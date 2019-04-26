Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Argo Group (ARGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Argo Group (NASDAQ: ARGO):

4/26/2019 – Argo Group was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $74.12 price target on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Argo Group was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/22/2019 – Argo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

4/16/2019 – Argo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

3/19/2019 – Argo Group was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.10 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $74.96. 3,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,091. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $74.82.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $190,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $161,071,000. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,840,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $92,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,341,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

