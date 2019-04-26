Investec Asset Management LTD Has $30.23 Million Holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,281,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,861 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $30,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avon Products by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVP shares. TheStreet lowered Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

AVP stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

