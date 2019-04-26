Investec Asset Management LTD Cuts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Investec Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303,864 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,993,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE TMHC opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $39,119.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

