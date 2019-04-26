Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results benefited from rise in revenues, while lower daily average revenue trades (DARTs) and increase in expenses were headwinds. Low level of compensation expenses, development of proprietary software and rise in emerging market customers continue to support its profitability. Further, the company’s steady capital deployments and no debt indicate a strong balance sheet position. However, the company’s high dependence on IBG remains a major concern. Also, mounting non-interest expenses will likely hamper bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

