Intel (INTC) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 – 15.60, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.85 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,895,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,359,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,118,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,601,152 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $138,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,487,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $351,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,236,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,920,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,195,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,101,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

