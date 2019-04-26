Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,213 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

