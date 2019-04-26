Insider Selling: Trecora Resources (TREC) Major Shareholder Sells 24,342 Shares of Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $232,466.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,987,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,529,106.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 10,293 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $99,121.59.

On Monday, April 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 18,492 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $172,160.52.

On Friday, April 12th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 8,247 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $75,460.05.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,220 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $20,202.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 10,772 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $98,779.24.

Shares of TREC opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trecora Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Trecora Resources by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

