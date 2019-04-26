Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Major Shareholder Sells 29,200 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,898,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $6,572,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 96,567 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,298,099.74.

On Thursday, March 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,253,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 21,465 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,395,225.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Dagmar Dolby sold 2,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $156,510.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 95,963 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,242,393.15.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 98,543 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $6,428,945.32.

On Monday, February 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $3,283,500.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 69,885 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $4,564,888.20.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,270,500.00.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $64.38. 232,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,368. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 25.47%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

