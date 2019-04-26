Insider Buying: Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,200 Shares of Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 5,414 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,496.52.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,300 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $190,817.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,307 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $166,453.46.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,299 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $163,570.59.

On Thursday, April 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,359 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,486.72.

On Monday, April 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 5,600 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,464.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,204 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,635.64.

On Monday, March 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,150 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $146,074.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,700 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $159,313.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,400 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $167,580.00.

SAFE stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $455.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Safety Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 418,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

