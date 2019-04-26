Insider Buying: Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NRGX) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Director Alan Rappaport purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.03 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NRGX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,180. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

