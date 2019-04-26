Inphi Co. (IPHI) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Inphi makes up about 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,980,000 after purchasing an additional 241,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,980,000 after purchasing an additional 241,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 240,880 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. ValuEngine cut Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Inphi in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $434,039.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,508.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $382,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,658.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,737. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,786. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.18, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.56. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

