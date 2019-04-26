Ingredion Inc (INGR) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingredion by 10,975.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Group cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $126.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

