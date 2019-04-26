Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 139.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $570.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $68,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

