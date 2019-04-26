Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,023.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $669,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/independent-bank-group-inc-ibtx-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25.html.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.