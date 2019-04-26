Imperial Capital Comments on Amc Networks Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (AMCX)

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Amc Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Imperial Capital currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Amc Networks’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $58.66 on Friday. Amc Networks has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

