Immunomedics (IMMU) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMMU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.11. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.