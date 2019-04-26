imbrex (REX) Price Tops $0.0350 on Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. imbrex has a total market cap of $303,304.00 and $109.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00427298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.01038925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00175852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001400 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000114 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex was first traded on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.