Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/illinois-tool-works-itw-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.