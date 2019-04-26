IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 972 Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7,122.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,805,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,723 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bunge had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

