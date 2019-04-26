Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. 519,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 329,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Several research firms have recently commented on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.
The stock has a market cap of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.
