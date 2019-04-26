HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,777. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $39.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,560,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4,660.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 189,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.