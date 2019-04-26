HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,777. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $39.68.
HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
