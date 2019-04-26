Hill-Rom (HRC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.02-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-3% to approximately $2.90-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.02-5.06 EPS.

NYSE HRC opened at $97.13 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.88.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

