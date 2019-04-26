Hill-Rom (HRC) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.02-5.06 EPS.
Hill-Rom stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $108.68.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.88.
About Hill-Rom
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
