Hershey (HSY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.63-5.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.869-8.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.Hershey also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.63-5.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $125.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Hershey has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $124.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

In other news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 7,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $837,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,887,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

