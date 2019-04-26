Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Henry Schein has underperformed its industry. We are disappointed with the year-over-year deterioration in gross and operating margin due to higher expenses during the fourth quarter of 2018. Pricing pressure, tough competition and adverse currency movements are other concerns. Nonetheless, Henry Schein saw solid performance by the global Medical and Technology and Value-added Services businesses. The company's strong share gain in the North American market raises optimism. Moreover, management seems to be upbeat about the creation of the Henry Schein One dental technology business and the completion of the spin-off of its animal health business into Covetrus. We are looking forward to Henry Schein’s new agreement to buy a dental practice management solutions company, Kopfwerk.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $212,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Henry Schein by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,254,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $114,725,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,118,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,993,000 after acquiring an additional 488,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Henry Schein by 4,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 365,646 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Henry Schein by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

