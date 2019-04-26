Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.
Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.
Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.01. 1,233,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,135. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.
Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
