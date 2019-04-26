Head to Head Review: GDS (GDS) vs. Blue Sphere (BLSP)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GDS and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $406.09 million 11.06 -$65.01 million ($0.51) -74.96 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.01 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -2.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GDS and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 1 0 5 1 2.86 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -15.41% -7.56% -2.24% Blue Sphere -156.01% N/A -39.31%

Summary

GDS beats Blue Sphere on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

