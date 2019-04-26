Head-To-Head Comparison: Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) & Five Point (FPH)

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Five Point’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $2.04 billion 0.25 $276.60 million N/A N/A Five Point $48.99 million 25.17 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -23.14

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 2 2 0 2.50

Five Point has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Risk and Volatility

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. N/A 0.85% 0.18% Five Point -70.86% -1.17% -0.75%

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats Five Point on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Urban Properties and Investments business engages in the leasing, renting, and servicing of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping malls; leasing and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

