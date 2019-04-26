Head-To-Head Analysis: Regions Financial (RF) & Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Regions Financial alerts:

74.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.41 billion 2.46 $1.76 billion $1.36 11.38 Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 1.91 $8.79 million $1.23 12.21

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Limestone Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Regions Financial and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 2 6 7 1 2.44 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regions Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.19, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 26.38% 10.76% 1.24% Limestone Bancorp 17.86% 9.99% 0.85%

Summary

Regions Financial beats Limestone Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.