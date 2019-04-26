Guardian Investment Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.13 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.39.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

