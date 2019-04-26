Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 537,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,092. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

