Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 4,366 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. 1,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,299. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

