Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Downgraded by Buckingham Research

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.78. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

