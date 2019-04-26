Grenke (GLJ) PT Set at €101.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grenke currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.00 ($108.14).

Shares of Grenke stock traded up €1.25 ($1.45) during trading on Thursday, hitting €94.10 ($109.42). 54,972 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. Grenke has a 52 week low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 52 week high of €107.30 ($124.77).

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

