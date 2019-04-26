Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 720 ($9.41). Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPOR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 662 ($8.65) to GBX 633 ($8.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 691 ($9.03) to GBX 592 ($7.74) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 670.58 ($8.76).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 760.80 ($9.94) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a one year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

