Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,681 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in FedEx by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 52.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.19.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

